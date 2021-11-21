Nuggets get hit with a weekend from hell | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn spends time recapping both Denver Nuggets losses over the weekend, a 114-108 hard-fought games against the Chicago Bulls and a 126-97 blowout at the hands of the Phoenix Suns. Both games were without Nikola Jokić, Michael Porter Jr., and Jamal Murray, and Denver’s defense felt the effects just as much as the offense against two very good teams. Ryan then discusses the injury bug that has hit the team, including a scary prognosis for Porter’s back injury.