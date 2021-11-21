Report: Michael Porter Jr.’s season may be in jeopardy due to back injury

According to Mike Singer of The Denver Post, Denver Nuggets star forward Michael Porter Jr. has a nerve issue in his back that may force him to miss the remainder of the year.

Breaking: #Nuggets Michael Porter Jr. has nerve issue that could jeopardize his season, league sources told @denverpost.https://t.co/veaJB2qJiU — Mike Singer (@msinger) November 22, 2021

One of the reasons Porter fell to the Nuggets on draft night back in 2018 was because of the back injury he suffered during his lone season at Missouri. Porter missed his entire rookie season with the Nuggets due to surgery, but has since grown into a star player that has fit seamless next to the Nuggets two other stars in Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

The Nuggets signed Porter to a five-year max extension back in September that gave their star forward $145.3 million in guaranteed money. Porter did not get off to the best start this season before he suffered the injury on November 6 as he was averaging just 9.9 points per game and was shooting just 20.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Michael Porter Jr. really missed this layup pic.twitter.com/kFlZ2zvUau — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 6, 2021

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone mentioned before the game tonight how Porter was down in Florida away from the team, which Singer confirmed was to get more opinions on his back injury.

To be crystal clear, Malone only said he was in Florida "away from the team."



He was in Florida getting more opinions, per a league source. https://t.co/yp2MuBCe90 — Mike Singer (@msinger) November 22, 2021

This is obviously not the best news for the Nuggets considering they are still without Murray for the foreseeable future and Porter could now be joining that list. Jokic missed the last two games due to a wrist injury, but luckily for Denver it feels like that injury is far less serious than what Porter is going through.