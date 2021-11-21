A conversation with Matt Moore of the Action Network

On this episode of The Chick N’ Nuggets podcast we have the great honor of speaking with long time basketball analyst and senior writer for the Action Network, Matt Moore.

I pick Matt’s brain on some of the major ongoing themes this season within the NBA and society as a whole. One of those themes being the General Managers forming an association to support high ranking executives in situations such as the one Portland is going through at this time. And of course we dig into how these issues effect society, women, and the Denver Nuggets.

Matt and I also discuss the Bol Bol phenomenon and where we gage this team is truly at, at this point in the season.