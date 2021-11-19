Nuggets lay an egg against shorthanded Sixers | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn recaps the Denver Nuggets 103-89 loss t the Philadelphia 76ers missing Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and Matisse Thybulle. Nikola Jokić had a great game with 30 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists, but too few players joined him with good games of their own. Ryan discusses Will Barton’s return, Jeff Green’s subpar performance, the poor showing from Bones Hyland and the bench, along with the mentality to wipe the slate clean for Friday’s game against the Chicago Bulls.