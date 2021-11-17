Ryan Blackburn shares his thoughts on the NBA landscape, focusing on the contenders in both the Eastern and Western Conference. Are the Washington Wizards for real? The Chicago Bulls? The Utah Jazz? How do those teams compare to those already established as contenders? Ryan discusses the Lakers, Nets, Bucks, and more before previewing Thursday’s injury-riddled Nuggets-Sixers matchup.
Filed under:
NBA Finals Contender check-in; previewing Nuggets-Sixers | Pickaxe and Roll
Ryan shares his thoughts about the championship contention landscape
Loading comments...