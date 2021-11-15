Ryan Blackburn recaps the 111-101 Denver Nuggets loss to the Dallas Mavericks on the second night of a back-to-back. The Nuggets were down to 11 players in their rotation, and the bench struggled as a result. Bones Hyland had a down night in the midst of an ankle injury as well, leaving the Nuggets to scratch and claw with Nikola Jokić and not much else. Joker had a great game. Aaron Gordon is pretty good against Luka Doncić. Unfortunately, Kristaps Porzingis had a big game too which was too much for the Nuggets to handle.
The Nuggets injuries are catching up to them | Pickaxe and Roll
Ryan recaps the Nuggets loss to Doncic, Porzingis, and the Dallas Mavericks
