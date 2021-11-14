Nuggets complete 5-0 home stand with blowout win over Blazers | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn recaps the Denver Nuggets 124-95 blowout win over the Portland Trail Blazers to complete a 5-0 home stand. Nikola Jokić was dominant in three quarters. Aaron Gordon and Monte Morris helped the Nuggets get started. The bench, led by Bones Hyland and Facu Campazzo, scored 63 points to close out any hope of a Blazers rally. Ryan shares his thoughts on the starters, the bench, and the character of this Nuggets team in adverse situations.