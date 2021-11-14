Nuggets go on a 4 game winning streak at home

After the Nuggets get their 4th straight win of the homestead, there is so much to celebrate with this team and we definitely did in this episode of the Chick N’ Nuggets podcast.

Bizzy Bones and the entire Nuggets team have put on a show since getting back from Memphis. With Michael Porter out the team has gotten the chance to put together some creative lineups and have found real success playing team defense. They are now 2nd in defense in the NBA and looking to close their homestand with a win over Portland for the sweep.