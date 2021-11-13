Aaron Gordon has become Denver’s defensive stopper | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn recaps the Denver Nuggets 105-96 win over the Atlanta Hawks in a game where Aaron Gordon displayed his full value to the Nuggets. He defended Trae Young well, hit his shots, and continues to bring the physicality emblematic of the Nuggets defense. Nikola Jokić returned and had a big triple-double. Jeff Green got in on the action offensively. Bones Hyland has moved from being a piece of the bench unit to the bench leader. Ryan discusses it all and more on this episode.