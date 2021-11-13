 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Denver Nuggets Tweet of the Week: Bones Hyland comments on special relationship he shares with Will Barton

Bones Hyland made sure to express his appreciation for Will Barton this week after getting some encouraging words from the Nuggets veteran

By Kayla Osby
/ new
NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Denver Nuggets Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

We have officially entered the Bones Hyland era, Denver Nuggets fans. Now that Hyland is in the rotation and playing every night, he has truly emerged as a fan favorite. On Friday night against the Atlanta Hawks, he perfected his role as a spark off the bench, scoring 15 points on 5-10 shooting to go along with 6 rebounds and 4 assists. A few games ago, however, Hyland was struggling to find his rhythm offensively. Against the Houston Rockets, he shot 1-7 from the field in his 15 minutes. According to a tweet from Altitude’s Katy Winge while covering that game, Will Barton took it amongst himself to lift Hyland’s spirits during a timeout. Hyland retweeted Winge’s report later that night in order to give fans a glimpse into the developing relationship between he and the longest tenured Nugget.

It’s been clear since before the season started that Barton and Hyland have forged a special bond that goes beyond basketball. To see this play out in the midst of a game while Hyland is just starting to earn a spot in the rotation is pretty cool. There is no better player for Hyland to learn from than Barton, who has definitely been through ups-and-downs in his career but consistently remains a team player and hard worker. Between Hyland’s positive attitude and the wisdom that is being imparted on him by Barton and other veterans, it’s no wonder that he’s playing at a level far beyond his years. If that continues, then we are in for a treat this season, Nuggets fans.

More From Denver Stiffs

Loading comments...