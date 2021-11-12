Ryan Blackburn shares his thoughts on the ten season defining statistics for the Denver Nuggets in the 2021-22 season so far. From Denver’s defensive success at the rim, to their shot location data, to the three-point shooting, and much more. Ryan runs through as many statistical aspects of the Nuggets as he can to describe Denver’s season so far. Then, he goes around the league to talk about teams at the top and bottom of the Eastern and Western Conference.
Here’s how the Nuggets defense has been so good | Pickaxe and Roll
Ryan shares the defining statistics of the Nuggets season before discussing the rest of the NBA
