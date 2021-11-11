Thrill saves the day, gets his moment to shine | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn recaps the Denver Nuggets 101-98 win over the Indiana Pacers as Will Barton leads the way with a season high 30 points, hitting the game-deciding shot in the process. Zeke Nnaji also set a career high of 19 points in 20 minutes off the bench, replacing Nikola Jokić and taking advantage of his moment. Ryan discusses the starters and their excellent defense, the bench now firmly led by Bones Hyland, and a championship caliber mentality helping Denver fight through adversity early in the season.