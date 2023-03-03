Recap: Nuggets win game and season series vs Memphis

The Denver Nuggets pick up a win on national TV over the Memphis Grizzlies 113-97. Denver was led by yet another Nikola Jokić triple-double, finishing with 18 points (7-10), 18 rebounds, and 10 assists. Jamal Murray came alive in the second half, scoring 17 of his 22 points in the 3rd and 4th quarters. Ja Morant led all scorers with 27 points, but MPJ was right behind him with 26 of his own. Denver started the game off shooting 2-13 from three but close the game shooting 6-18 from three in the second half. Denver played a completely different game after halftime, they held the Grizzlies to only 17 points in the 4th quarter.

First Quarter:

Jokić wins the tip-off for Denver and scores in the paint for the first basket of the game. Dillion Brooks then steals one of Jokić’s outlet passes and Desmond Bane knocks down a three to open things off for Memphis. The Grizzlies start the game with Xavier Tillman guarding Jokić one on one, with Jaren Jackson Jr looming in the paint off-ball. Aaron Gordon and MPJ both knock down shots of their own, then Gordon throws down a dunk as Jackson Jr helps off AG.

Jokić scores 4 straight points on free throws and a nice-looking spin post shot, Denver then calls a timeout as the game is tied up. Ja Morant knocks down a three and scores a finger roll on the next possession, going on a 5-0 run by himself. MPJ scores on a dunk and is fouled on the following trip up the court. Reggie Jackson checks in the game and immediately steals a Ja Morant pass in transition. Morant knocks down his second three of the night, he has scored the last 10 points for the Grizzlies. Jokić takes advantage of the Grizzlies playing up following the made shot and throws a full-court dime to Bruce Brown for a layup, Memphis calls timeout following the basket.

JOK IS THROWIN' DOTS pic.twitter.com/Iay1RSSleD — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) March 4, 2023

Jokić finds a cutting Jeff Green for a big slam, Uncle Jeff then gets a chase-down block out of nowhere. The Joker checks out with 28 seconds left in the first, Denver up by 2. Brandon Clark makes one of two free throws and Denver leads after one, 28-27.

Second Quarter:

Desmond Bane knocks down two free throws to start the quarter and Jaren Jackson Jr. scores a layup to follow it. The Grizzlies come out and go on a 9-0 run while Jokić sits the beginning of the quarter, Denver calls timeout after giving up an and-1 to Jon Konchar. Reggie Jackson knocks down a free throw for Denver’s first points of the quarter. Jokić checks back in to the game, but Denver continues their dry spell, missing their last 11 shots. Bruce Brown finally ends the drought with an emphatic alley-oop on a fast break, he scores the next basket for Denver as well.

Bruce Brown nails Denver’s first three of the game, they started by shooting 0-11 from three. Jamal Murray scores his first basket of the game near the end of the 2nd quarter, also notching the Nuggets second three of the game. The Nuggets get outscored 31-22 in the second quarter and also go 6 minutes without a field goal to open the quarter. Denver goes into halftime down 58-50.

Third Quarter:

Jamal Murray kicks things off for Denver in the second half with a three-pointer. The Nuggets come out of the break scoring but still have difficulties stopping the Grizzlies. Denver closes the deficit to 4 points, but AG picks up a Technical foul after some no calls. Jamal Murray nails a tough, fading corner three to beat the shot clock. The Nuggets go two minutes without scoring before MPJ knocks down a three, MPJ gets an offensive rebound putback on the next possession.

AG gettin' up for it pic.twitter.com/Qtw71bCZ5a — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) March 4, 2023

The Nuggets tie up the game as Memphis missed 6 straight shots, Denver went on a 9-2 run. Jokić checks out with 2 minutes remaining, Denver down by 2 points. Thomas Bryant and Jaren Jackson Jr. battle below the rim on a few straight possessions, Bryant takes an awkward step and goes down holding his ankle. Jokić picks up his 4th foul after checking in for Bryant. The Nuggets close the Grizzlies deficit to 0 and both teams go into the fourth quarter tied at 80-80.

Fourth Quarter:

Aaron Gordon finishes an and-1 to open the 4th quarter off, Jamal Murray then knocks down a tough mid-range and Denver has their largest lead of the game, 5 points. The Grizzlies score their first basket of the quarter almost 2 minutes into the 4th. Jamal Murray starts to heat up, he hits another tough shot and has scored the Nuggets last 8 points.

STEP BACK MAL pic.twitter.com/VGvV9iunim — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) March 4, 2023

Jaren Jackson Jr. picks up his 4th foul of the game and has to sit down. Jeff Green picks up another block, his 3rd of the game. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope nails a corner three, his first of the game and only his second made shot of the game. Memphis calls timeout after KCP’s three, they are now down by 10 points. Jokić picks up his 10th assist of the night on a Jamal Murray three, Denver crosses the 100-point threshold while the Grizzlies still sit at 86. Denver turns up the heat and goes on a 13-0 run, spearheaded by a 4-point play by Michael Porter Jr. Jokić and Dillion Brooks get into it and they are both rewarded with techs, Brooks now has 16 techs this season and will be suspended for the Grizzlies next game. Denver has outscored Memphis 27-6 a little more than halfway through the 4th quarter. Both teams empty their benches with 2 minutes to go, the game ends 113-97. Denver holds onto a Munder.

Scheduled Tweet: Nuggets win + Joker Triple-Double — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) March 4, 2023

What’s Next?

The Denver Nuggets will take on the Toronto Raptors in Denver on March 6th at 7:00 pm (MST).