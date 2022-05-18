 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Is Tim Connelly leaving the Denver Nuggets? | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan reacts to the report that Tim Connelly and the Minnesota Timberwolves have talked about a move. Plus, Jordi Fernandez departs Denver’s bench and Bones is named 2nd team All-Rookie

By Ryan Blackburn
Ryan Blackburn discusses the news that the Minnesota Timberwolves are attempting to hire Tim Connelly, Denver Nuggets President of Basketball Operations, away from Denver. Then, Ryan discusses the loss of Jordi Fernandez, Nuggets assistant coach, to the Sacramento Kings. Finally, Bones Hyland made the All-Rookie team! A fun thing to discuss in the midst of some potentially difficult front office and coaching staff changes.

