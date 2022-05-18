Ryan Blackburn discusses the news that the Minnesota Timberwolves are attempting to hire Tim Connelly, Denver Nuggets President of Basketball Operations, away from Denver. Then, Ryan discusses the loss of Jordi Fernandez, Nuggets assistant coach, to the Sacramento Kings. Finally, Bones Hyland made the All-Rookie team! A fun thing to discuss in the midst of some potentially difficult front office and coaching staff changes.
Filed under:
Is Tim Connelly leaving the Denver Nuggets? | Pickaxe and Roll
Ryan reacts to the report that Tim Connelly and the Minnesota Timberwolves have talked about a move. Plus, Jordi Fernandez departs Denver’s bench and Bones is named 2nd team All-Rookie
Loading comments...