Ryan Blackburn discusses the injury report today that saw no major changes for any of the Denver Nuggets stars, from the nuances of injury reporting to the idea that better things are still ahead for the Nuggets. Then, Ryan talks about how several fan bases around the NBA would trade their situations for Denver’s in a heartbeat, including the Loss Angeles Lakers. Finally, Ryan discusses the games over the weekend and the likely impending playoff series against either the Dallas Mavericks or Golden State Warriors.
Filed under:
Help is on the way, this season or the next | Pickaxe and Roll
Ryan discusses the latest Nuggets injury report, why the major absences aren’t the end of the world, and what could still shift the Western Conference playoff picture this weekend.
Loading comments...