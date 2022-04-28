Ryan Blackburn and Gage Bridgford, lead writer at Denver Stiffs, break down the Denver Nuggets 2021-22 season through the lens of end-of-season takeaways. What were the most definitive moments of Denver’s season? What did the Nuggets learn in an injury-riddled season? Ryan and Gage discuss several season and roster takeaways and how they will help the Nuggets improve in the years to come.
Gage Bridgford on 2021-22 season takeaways for the Denver Nuggets | Pickaxe and Roll
