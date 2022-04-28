Ryan Blackburn recaps the Denver Nuggets 102-98 loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 as the Nuggets were eliminated from the playoffs. Nikola Jokić and the Nuggets put in a great effort and were locked in, but they just didn’t have enough at the end to outpace the Warriors. Ryan discusses the game, learning from the playoff series, and takeaways from the season as a whole. Was it a success or failure? Does it have to be one or the other?
Filed under:
Game 5 recap: The Nuggets gave it all they had | Pickaxe and Roll
Ryan recaps the Game 5 Nuggets loss to the Warriors as Nikola Jokić was brilliant, but the Nuggets fell short due to injuries, fatigue, and talent. On the game, the series, and the season.
Loading comments...