Highlights: Nikola Jokic’s big performance helps Nuggets force a Game 5

It wasn’t even a minute into the game before Nikola Jokic inadvertently got poked in the eye by Draymond Green causing the Nuggets superstar big man to drop to the floor. After being tended to by trainers on the Nuggets bench, Jokic returned to the game with one of his eyes redder than the other and a look in his eye that today was not going to be Denver’s final game of the season.

Well, 37 points, eight rebounds, and six assists later helped the Nuggets pull off a 126-121 victory to force a Game 5 Wednesday night back in San Francisco. Jokic’s best play of the night might have been his final one as he trusted Will Barton to hit the biggest shot of the Nuggets season and Will “The Thrill” delivered:

WILL BARTON WITH THE DAGGER TO KEEP THE NUGGETS IN THE SERIES pic.twitter.com/V2tQjw12kv — ESPN (@espn) April 24, 2022

You knew it was going to be a huge night for Jokic from the jump as he scored 18 of the Nuggets 26 points in the first quarter. Jokic was efficient from everywhere today as he shot 14-of-21 from the field, 3-of-5 from beyond the arc, and 6-of-6 from the free-throw line to help the Nuggets force a Game 5.

