Nuggets drop big game vs T’Wolves, play-in becomes possibility again | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn reacts to the Denver Nuggets 136-130 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves as Denver simply couldn’t match Minnesota’s level of execution for 48 minutes. Nikola Jokić tried his best, but several players simply didn’t show up or were active negatives when Denver needed them most. Ryan discusses the starters, the bench, and what this loss means to the Nuggets in the standings and going forward.