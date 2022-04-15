Game 1 Primer for Nuggets-Warriors, plus existential questions | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn discusses the final injury report for the Denver Nuggets as they prepare for Saturday’s Game 1 against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Ryan breaks down the projected rotation, key decisions for Steve Kerr and Michael Malone, and laments the optionality of the Warriors. Then, Ryan asks the existential questions facing the Nuggets and Nuggets fans these playoffs before discussing Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. one last time (until they play again).