Nuggets starters lay an egg versus shorthanded Thunder | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn recaps the Denver Nuggets 119-107 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, who dominated Denver’s starting unit despite not having Lu Dort, Josh Giddey, or Derrick Favors. The starters shot a combined 1-of-25 from three-point range, and though the bench made up some of the ground, it just wasn’t enough. Ryan discusses a poor performance by the starters and why there are reasons to be concerned for the long term playoff aspirations.