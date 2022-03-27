All playoff scenarios for the Denver Nuggets | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn discusses the Denver Nuggets seeding and playoff scenarios as the playoff race begins to take shape. With the Golden State Warriors in free fall and the Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves battling to stay out of the play-in, the middle of the West playoff field as a chance to get really weird. Ryan details all of the scenarios, what the Nuggets have to do to avoid the chaos, and predicts what will happen now and in the playoffs.