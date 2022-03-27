Joker delivers another masterpiece to save the day | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn recaps the Denver Nuggets 113-107 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder as Nikola Jokić puts together a masterful performance with 35 points on 13-of-15 from the field. Will Barton and Aaron Gordon put their own stamps on the game, while Monte Morris had the key sequence to close the deal. Ryan discusses the starters, an uninspiring bench performance, and another Jokić appreciation segment as he continues to excel.