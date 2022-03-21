The Nuggets are in a stressful place | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn recaps the Denver Nuggets obliteration at the hands of the Boston Celtics that saw the entire starting unit benched at halftime. Nikola Jokić had a poor shooting game and was in bad positions defensively all night. Aaron Gordon and Will Barton had opportunities to step up and couldn’t. The bench was bad, just not as bad as the starters. Ryan discusses it all, as well as Denver dropping to the 7th seed and the play-in tournament with 10 games left to go.