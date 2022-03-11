Ryan Blackburn recaps the Denver Nuggets 113-102 loss to the Golden State Warriors as Stephen Curry goes off for 34 points in 38 minutes. Jordan Poole also hurt the Nuggets from the bench with 21 points and 7 assists of his own. Ryan discusses the fatigue the Nuggets were clearly struggling with in their fourth game in five nights, as well as the concerns of bad shooting and communication. Should the Nuggets be concerned? Plus, some thoughts on DeMarcus Cousins in a playoff setting.
Tired legs and poor shooting doom the Nuggets against Steph and the Warriors | Pickaxe and Roll
