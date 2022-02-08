Ryan Blackburn recaps the Denver Nuggets 132-115 win over the New York Knicks as Bones Hyland and JaMychal Green lead the way in the bench minutes. The Nuggets reserves scored 61 points, and Bones, JaMychal, and Zeke Nnaji played some excellent basketball against a solid Knicks second unit. Ryan recaps the game, discusses the starters’ performance, breaks down the big trades that happened today, and shares his trade deadline wishlist for the Nuggets.
Nuggets bench paves the way for an easy win over the Knicks | Pickaxe and Roll
