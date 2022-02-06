Nuggets get the vibes back on track vs Brooklyn | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn recaps the Denver Nuggets 124-104 win over the Brooklyn Nets as Nikola Jokić collects yet another triple-double and the Nuggets hold the Nets to 29 points in the second half. Ryan discusses the starters locking in on both ends of the floor, the bench performance and living with mistakes from Bones Hyland, and much more. He also discusses DeMarcus Cousins’ 10-day contract ending, the upcoming trade deadline and All-Star break, and much more.