Ryan Blackburn recaps the Denver Nuggets 115-110 win over the Sacramento Kings as Monte Morris hits a big three-pointer with less than a minute left to put the Nuggets up for good. Aaron Gordon and Will Barton had good nights, while Nikola Jokić had a ho-hum 18-10-11 triple-double. The bench was also big, and Ryan highlights the impressive play of DeMarcus Cousins on a bench unit suddenly finding its groove.
Filed under:
Nuggets win another close one against the Kings | Pickaxe and Roll
Ryan recaps the Nuggets 115-110 win over the Sacramento Kings as Monte Morris and Aaron Gordon show out and DeMarcus Cousins makes a major difference for the bench.
Loading comments...