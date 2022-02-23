Practice updates, Nikola Jokić the leader, and mid-season big man grades | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn recaps the events of Denver Nuggets practice, from no progress on Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. to discussions on DeMarcus Cousins’ role and Nikola Jokić’s leadership. Then, Ryan does his final mid-season grades on the bigs, including Jokić, Cousins, JaMychal Green, and Zeke Nnaji. Finally, Ryan answers mailbag questions about the long term fit of Bones Hyland, whether this season will be a success or failure, and more.