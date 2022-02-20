Ryan Blackburn recaps the All-Star game as Team LeBron wins over Team Durant with Stephen Curry winning MVP. Nikola Jokić goes for a near triple-double in his 21 minutes, certainly a quadruple-double if you include inbound passes. Then, Ryan discusses the mid-season performances of Denver’s guard rotation, discussing what the rest of their season will look like and giving each guard a grade along the way.
Filed under:
All-Star Joker + Nuggets mid-season guard grades | Pickaxe and Roll
Ryan recaps the All-Star game festivities on Sunday, including Nikola Jokić’s performance, before handing out mid-season grades for the Denver Nuggets guard rotation
