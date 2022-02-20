2022 NBA All-Star Thread Day 3

It’s the day we have all been waiting for as the final day of NBA All-Star weekend has arrived, which means we get to watch Nikola Jokic play basketball again. After a less than impressive dunk contest to close out last night’s festivities, the NBA is hoping for a bounce back showing tonight by hopefully getting a competitive all-star game.

Team LeBron — who Jokic is playing for once again — will look to win their fifth consecutive all-star game tonight. Jokic has been a part of the last two with Team LeBron as James has won every single year since the NBA implemented the new player draft format.

Jokic joins a starting lineup that features Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, DeMar DeRozan, and James. LeBron’s squad also features Luka Doncic on the bench, who Jokic had some fun with during media availability yesterday:

This duo is undefeated pic.twitter.com/kb84MpXhL0 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) February 19, 2022

Stick around here to chat about the events with fellow Nuggets fans!