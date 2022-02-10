Ryan Blackburn recaps the Denver Nuggets moves (or lack thereof) leading up to Thursday’s NBA trade deadline. Why didn’t the Nuggets make a deal? Who were they targeting? What happens now? Ryan discusses the ins and outs of a quiet trade deadline, what it means for Denver’s expectations this year, the rotation going forward, Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., and much more.
A quiet Nuggets trade deadline | Pickaxe and Roll
