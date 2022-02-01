 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bench back to normal as the Nuggets lose big to the T’Wolves | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan recaps the Nuggets blowout loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves as the bench loses good will built up over their previous two games

By Ryan Blackburn
Ryan Blackburn recaps the Denver Nuggets 130-115 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves as the Nuggets have their five-game winning streak snapped. The starters weren’t great, but the bench was far worse as the momentum of the game began slipping away as soon as Nikola Jokić left the court at the end of the first quarter. Ryan discusses the starters getting out-hustled, the bench being outmatched, and the team being outplayed heading into a back-to-back against the Jazz on Wednesday night.

