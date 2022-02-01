Ryan Blackburn recaps the Denver Nuggets 130-115 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves as the Nuggets have their five-game winning streak snapped. The starters weren’t great, but the bench was far worse as the momentum of the game began slipping away as soon as Nikola Jokić left the court at the end of the first quarter. Ryan discusses the starters getting out-hustled, the bench being outmatched, and the team being outplayed heading into a back-to-back against the Jazz on Wednesday night.
Filed under:
Bench back to normal as the Nuggets lose big to the T’Wolves | Pickaxe and Roll
Ryan recaps the Nuggets blowout loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves as the bench loses good will built up over their previous two games
Loading comments...