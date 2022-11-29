Highlights: Jamal Murray scores season-high 31 points as Nuggets down Rockets

The Denver Nuggets are now 20 games into the regular season and Jamal Murray is starting to look like well, Jamal Murray. Following some up and down play to begin the season — which was expected — Murray is starting to find his rhythm dropping a season-high 31 points in the Denver Nuggets 129-113 blowout victory over the Houston Rockets last night.

It wasn’t just that Murray scored, but the efficiency in which he did so was also pretty special as he shot 11-of-17 from the field and 4-of-8 from beyond the arc. Murray also dished out five assists and hauled in two rebounds as it was one of his best performances in a very, very long time.

This was the first time Murray had scored 30 points in a game since March 30, 2021 against the Philadelphia 76ers. It’s been a long time coming for Murray, but it feels like he’s regaining that feel he had before suffering an ACL tear back on April 12, 2021.

On the season, Murray is now averaging 17.3 points, five assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game. Murray is shooting 43.5 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from three, which have gone up with his play over the course of the last few games.

Denver will be back in action tomorrow night when they face-off against the Rockets once again. Until then, enjoy these highlights of Murray, who is starting to showcase once again just how dominant of a player he can be.