Preview: The Nuggets try to bounce back against the Chicago Bulls

The Denver Nuggets (8-4) are set to take on the Chicago Bulls (6-7) tonight and will try to bounce back after a blowout loss to the Boston Celtics Friday night. The Bulls, meanwhile, will try to get their feet back under them after losing 3 of their last 4 games. Both teams have stakes — getting back on the right track.

Denver has to get back in the win column after losing the biggest game of the season for them so far by 19. Chicago has to recover before they find themselves in too deep of a hole record wise. Both will try and come out swinging against the other.

The Essentials:

Who: Denver Nuggets (8-4, 4-4 away) @ Chicago Bulls (6-7, 4-3 home)

When: 6:00 PM MST

Where: United Center, Chicago, IL

How to watch/listen: AltitudeTV, NBA TV, NBALeague Pass for those who have it available, 92.5 FM KKSE Altitude Sports Radio.

Rival Blog: Blog A Bull

Expected Starting Lineups:

CHI: PG Ayo Dosunmu, SG Zach Lavine, SF DeMar Derozan, PF Patrick Williams, C Nikola Vucevic

DEN: PG Jamal Murray, SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SF Michael Porter Jr., PF Aaron Gordon, C Nikola Jokić

Injuries:

Collin Gillespie (out), Ish Smith (out), Bones Hyland (out), Lonzo Ball (out), Coby White (out)

Three Things to Watch

The Nuggets Defense

As always, the Nuggets defense is something to keep an eye on. The defense had a stretch where they were among the better defenses in the league, but the loss to Boston has brought those ratings cratering back to Earth. Against a team that has not been among the league’s best offenses, this game could provide a good chance to get some defensive momentum for the Nuggets.

Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr.

Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. both left things to be desired against Boston. To be at the peak of their play, the Nuggets need at least one of them to contribute at a high level. MPJ had his worst game of the season against Boston, and Jamal Murray didn’t have the game some were hoping he’d have. Obviously, both are still coming back for injury so patience will be required, but a bounce back game from them would be encouraging.

KCP’s Shooting

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has been on an absolute heater this season — shooting a scorching 56.6% from beyond the arc this season. He has contributed in other areas as well — being one of the only positive defenders for the Nuggets this season. The Bulls are likely to be aware of his start, so how will KCP respond?