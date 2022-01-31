News Dump: Nuggets granted disabled player exception for MPJ, is backup center a target? | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn discusses the Denver Nuggets news of the day, that the team has been granted a disabled player exception for Michael Porter Jr. to use before March 10th. Ryan discusses what it means for MPJ and the Nuggets before previewing the back-to-back against the T’Wolves and Jazz. Finally, Ryan discusses a report about the Nuggets still looking at backup center options before sharing which centers the Nuggets may target before the February 10th trade deadline.