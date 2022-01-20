Ryan Blackburn and Denver Nuggets YouTuber SwipaCam discuss a number of Nuggets topics, beginning with an extended discussion on MVP candidates around the NBA. Then, Ryan and Cam discuss what Bryn Forbes adds to the rotation as an elite shooter all over the court. Finally, they discuss the eventual returns of Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., including the excitement Nuggets fans are allowed to feel again.
Breaking down the MVP Race with SwipaCam | Pickaxe and Roll
