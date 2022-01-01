Singer: Nuggets to sign Carlik Jones to 10-day hardship exception

According to Mike Singer of The Denver Post, the Denver Nuggets plan to sign Carlik Jones to a 10-day hardship exception pending a negative COVID test.

Plan is a 10-day hardship exception, source says. https://t.co/dqxly9PGsk — Mike Singer (@msinger) January 1, 2022

Jones had a successful four year collegiate career at Radford and Louisville before going undrafted before earning a spot on the Dallas Mavericks training camp roster. In 10 games with the Texas Legends this year, Jones averaged 20.2 points per game before the Mavericks signed him to a 10-day contract.

The Nuggets swoop in and add Jones after his 10-day deal with the Mavericks came to a close. Denver is still without Monte Morris, Zeke Nnaji, Bones Hyland, and Jeff Green due to health and safety protocols. Aaron Gordon (left hamstring soreness), Austin Rivers (right thumb sprain), and Vlatko Cancar (non-covid illness) are all questionable for the Nuggets game against the Houston Rockets tonight.