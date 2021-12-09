Nuggets run out of gas in San Antonio | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn recaps the Denver Nuggets 123-111 loss to the San Antonio Spurs as the Nuggets drop below .500 once again. It was a back to back at the end of a road trip, and the Nuggets played with a level of energy and attention to detail that represented that fact well.Ryan discusses Denver’s perimeter defense, Nikola Jokić, and the bench unit tonight while putting into perspective Denver’s long journey this season.