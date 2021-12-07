Nuggets announce guard PJ Dozier underwent ACL reconstruction and is out indefinitely

The Denver Nuggets announced on Tuesday evening that guard PJ Dozier underwent a reconstruction to repair his left ACL and will be out indefinitely. Dr. Daniel Cooper of the Carrell Clinic was the doctor who performed the reconstruction for Dozier.

Dozier suffered the injury in the Nuggets November 23rd game against the Portland Trail Blazers and has missed every game since. It now feels like Dozier might not only miss the rest of this season, but could miss some time next year as well considering when the injury occurred. It’s obviously to early to speculate when Dozier will be able to return to the basketball court, but he is slated to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

It’s tough to tell what kind of market Dozier will have considering his injury history the past few seasons. One thing is for certain and it’s that when Dozier is on the court he often produces in more ways than one. Not only is Dozier a solid defensive player, but his game has also grown on the offensive end of the floor.

In the 18 games he played this season before suffering the injury, Dozier averaged 5.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. Dozier was shooting just 31 percent from beyond the arc and 36 percent from the field, but they were numbers he was improving on before suffering his injury.

Dozier will still be just 25 years old when the 2022-23 season begins and if he can comeback healthy he could certainly provide the Nuggets solid guard depth. There is no question that Dozier can play — he just has to stay on the floor — so hopefully his luck can turn around when he returns to basketball hopefully sooner rather than later.

Here’s to a speedy recovery PJ Dozier, get well soon!