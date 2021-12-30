 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Report: Nuggets vs. Warriors game for tonight has been postponed

Sad face emoji.

By Brandon Ewing
NBA: Houston Rockets at Denver Nuggets Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Denver Nuggets game against the Golden State Warriors has been postponed for tonight.

This is the 11th game that has been postponed so far this season and the second time it’s happened to Denver as their game last week against Brooklyn also couldn’t be played.

As the great Ryan Blackburn points out below, this is why the Nuggets don’t have the eight necessary players to play tonight:

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone and a couple of other staff members can be added to that list as well. Denver’s next scheduled game is an afternoon contest against the Houston Rockets on New Year’s Day.

