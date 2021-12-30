Report: Nuggets vs. Warriors game for tonight has been postponed

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Denver Nuggets game against the Golden State Warriors has been postponed for tonight.

The NBA has postponed the Golden State-Denver game source tells ESPN. Nuggets don't have the eight players. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 30, 2021

This is the 11th game that has been postponed so far this season and the second time it’s happened to Denver as their game last week against Brooklyn also couldn’t be played.

As the great Ryan Blackburn points out below, this is why the Nuggets don’t have the eight necessary players to play tonight:

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone and a couple of other staff members can be added to that list as well. Denver’s next scheduled game is an afternoon contest against the Houston Rockets on New Year’s Day.