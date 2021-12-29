Ryan Blackburn recaps the Denver Nuggets 89-86 defensive oriented win against the Golden State Warriors, the team with the best record in the NBA. Stephen Curry was held in check until the fourth quarter, and by then, it wasn’t enough. The Nuggets and Nikola Jokić did just enough to edge out a road win. Ryan discusses the game, the MVP matchup, and Denver’s ability to lock in defensively.
Filed under:
Nuggets lock in defensively against Steph Curry and the Warriors | Pickaxe and Roll
Ryan recaps the Nuggets win, Denver’s defense against Curry, and much more
Loading comments...