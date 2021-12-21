Dan Favale on Nuggets trade targets to strengthen the roster | Pickaxe and Roll

In Part TWO of a two-part podcast, Ryan Blackburn brings on Dan Favale, writer for Bleacher Report and co-host of Hardwood Knocks, to discuss Denver Nuggets trade targets in more detail. December 15th has passed, and the Nuggets must bolster their rotation if they want to compete with the best teams in the NBA. Ryan and Dan discuss defensive wings like Justin Holiday and Kenrich Williams, rim protectors like Nerlens Noel and Tony Bradley, along with many others.