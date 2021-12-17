Ryan Blackburn discusses the new COVID procedures laid out by the NBA to help prevent an increase in cases during the Christmas holidays, including the high profile players currently sidelined following the Thanksgiving outbreak. Then, Ryan discusses every team in the Eastern and Western Conference. Who are the contenders? Who are the sellers? Which teams in the middle of the pack could join the contenders with improved play or a trade? Which players could be on the move from the bad teams this year?
Filed under:
Players and teams ready for a trade | Pickaxe and Roll
Ryan discusses the rise in COVID-19 cases before talking about all 30 NBA teams and where they stand in the league through the lens of trade talks
