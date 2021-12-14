Mailbag on Jamal Murray, the Nuggets rotation, trades, and more | Pickaxe and Roll

Ryan Blackburn brings on Denver Stiffs contributor Asher Levy to discuss the Denver Nuggets via mailbag questions. From Twitter questions about Jamal Murray returning, to Bones Hyland comparisons to other young players, to playoff seeding, to trade and free agency candidates going forward, Ryan and Asher discuss a wide array of topics that will affect the Nuggets present and future.
