Denver Nuggets Tweet of the Week: Monte Morris is excited to return to snowy Denver

Most Denverites have a love-hate relationship with snow. It is one of the staples of life in the Mile High city, and can be associated with emotions ranging from joy and excitement to frustration and agony. However, it seems that the time-honored tradition is to rejoice after the first snowfall, as the wonder and admiration towards it is never higher than when it hasn’t snowed in months. The lamenting about snow due to the inconvenience associated with commuting, the discomfort due to the freezing temperatures, and the struggle with navigating the icy conditions all comes later. But after the first snow, we all collectively experience excitement over the beautiful snowy landscapes and the approaching holiday season.

This season, however, the first snowfall came much, much later than it usually does. In fact, an 87-year-old record for the latest snowfall was shattered. It has been a long 232 days since Denver had snow, and residents are thrilled about finally getting to witness the wonder of it once again. Denver Nuggets point guard Monte Morris is one of those people.

Love the fact it’s snow in Denver . Can’t wait to be home. Christmas tree and Christmas energy the best — Monte Morris (@BigGameTae) December 10, 2021

Morris and the Nuggets are at the end of a grueling, seven-game two week road trip. Morris must have caught wind of the weather news in Denver on Friday and wanted to express his excitement for returning home to a snowy climate soon. It’s refreshing to see a Nugget take pleasure in the snow, as opposed to longing for tropical weather. Sure, our feelings towards snow might change in a couple months after the holidays have passed and we’ve all exhausted the winter activities and once again long for the warmth. But for now, Morris is not alone in relishing in the change of scenery.