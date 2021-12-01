Ryan Blackburn breaks down the Denver Nuggets overall performance through the quarter mark of the season, a 10-10 record marred by injuries to Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., and P.J. Dozier, as well as the absence on Jokić that saw the team lose its footing. Ryan breaks down what excites him about the group right now, what concerns him most about the injuries, and what to expect from the Nuggets from now until the midway point.
Evaluating the Nuggets at the quarter mark of the season | Pickaxe and Roll
Ryan discusses the Nuggets season to date from a macro perspective and where they go from here
